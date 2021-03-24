Justice lawyer says it was OK to border screen Huawei exec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A lawyer for Canada’s attorney general says it was entirely reasonable for border officers to question Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou before her arrest in 2018. Diba Majzub told the British Columbia Supreme Court that Meng’s arrival at a port of entry created a unique context where both the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency had mandates to fulfil. He says there’s no playbook or operations manual that spells out which organization should go first. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the U.S.