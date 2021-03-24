Japan’s Toyota, Isuzu, Hino join in truck technology tie up

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automakers Toyota, Isuzu and Hino are forming a partnership in commercial vehicles to work together in electric, hydrogen, connected and autonomous driving technologies. Under the deal, announced Wednesday, Toyota, Japan’s top automaker, and truckmaker Isuzu Motors will each take a 4.6% stake in each other. Hino Motors is Toyota’s truck division and had been Isuzu’s rival. The three companies coming together control 80% of the Japanese truck market. The three-way cooperation is designed to reduce emissions by building hydrogen infrastructure, and to help solve Japan’s shortage of drivers by sharing information online and making deliveries more efficient.