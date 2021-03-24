Italy’s PM decries ‘neglecting’ of elderly in vaccine access

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has decried that various interest groups are getting their members COVID-19 vaccines before people older than 80 receive the shots. In a speech to Italy’s Senate on Wednesday, Draghi complained that not all the nation’s regions are following the Health Ministry’s directives that gives vaccine priority to older age groups. Italy’s regions largely wield autonomy in how health care is delivered to their residents. Many have designated categories of workers or professional associations to get priority in signing up for shots. In the tiny southern region of Molise, journalists are a priority group. Lawyers have priority in Sicily, whether or not their work takes them into courtrooms or leaves them alone in offices.