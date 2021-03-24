In Senate race, combative Brooks leans into Trump ties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who came under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, says he is better known to voters than when he ran for Senate and lost four years ago. The north Alabama firebrand is seeking the seat that will be vacated when Sen. Richard Shelby retires. Brooks said he is better known to voters this time. Brooks, 66, doubled down in support of Trump’s unproven claim of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and maintained there is no evidence so far of a link between the Trump rally and the riot that followed at the U.S. Capitol.