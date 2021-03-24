Haunted by mass violence, Colorado confronts painful history

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s latest mass shooting is part of a long and bloody history for the state, which has become infamous for massacres. The 1999 Columbine shooting is blamed by some experts for kicking off a fascination with mass shootings that inspires new attacks to this day. The 2012 Aurora theater shooting moved the terror from schools to movie theaters. Colorado is not the Wild West. It has a typical rate of gun ownership and a middle-of-the-pack rate of gun violence. Its shootings may have helped tip the state to Democrats. Activists are now hoping for a new wave of gun control measures after the Boulder attack.