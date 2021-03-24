Firefighter trapped in assisted living home blaze found dead

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a firefighter who was trapped in a blaze that swept through a suburban New York assisted living home has been found dead in the wreckage. The firefighter’s body was found a day after the fire caused a partial collapse of the building and killed one resident. The rescue was hampered Tuesday by the intense heat of the smoldering wreckage. Officials searched into the night for the missing firefighter, who was last heard from when he was trapped in the flames at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults. The home is about 30 miles north of New York City. Investigators were working to determine the cause.