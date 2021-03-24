EXPLAINER: A look at key questions after Colorado shooting

The U.S. is reeling from its second mass shooting in less than a week and a city is again grieving even as the nation continues to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The suspect was jailed after the rampage that killed 10 people in a Colorado supermarket in on Monday afternoon, but many questions about what caused the shooting are still swirling. Here’s a look at what is known and what’s still isn’t, including the lives lost, the possible motive, the weapon used in the slaying, the suspect’s high school years and gun laws in Colorado.