Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid dies at 75

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and United Arab Emirates minister of finance, has died. He was 75. Sheikh Hamdan served as deputy leader of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates. Emirati officials announced his death Wednesday without specifying the cause. Sheikh Hamdan had been in poor health for several months. When the UAE formed its first Cabinet in 1971, Sheikh Hamdan became finance minister and held the post until his death, overseeing the transformation of the country into a regional financial hub.