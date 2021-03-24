Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have renewed their efforts to muscle through the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation. Their drive for new voting rights legislation is setting up a fight with Republicans that could bring partisan tensions to a boil in the evenly split Senate. Both parties agree the legislation could shape election outcomes for years to come. It would strike down hurdles to voting, require more disclosure from political donors, restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and bolster election security. Republicans are uniformly opposed to the bill, making its prospects for passage difficult. But some Democrats want to pass the bill by changing Senate rules.