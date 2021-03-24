Colorado shooting victims: Shop owner, actress, ‘spitfire’

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Three of the victims of a shooting at a Colorado supermarket were gunned down while putting in a day’s work. Another was a police officer who raced in to try to rescue them and others from an attack Monday that left 10 dead. Others were who lost their lives include a clothing shop owner, a coffee-machine repair person, a boutique worker, a man looking forward to a new grandchild, a magazine photographer and an actress in local productions who also worked as a Medicare agent. Portraits of the lives lost were coming into view as the suspect in the killings waits behind bars for a court appearance Thursday.