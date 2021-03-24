Skip to Content

Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

9:10 pm AP - National NewsTop Stories
biden / harris
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Photo Date: August 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border.

She also is tasked with working with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem.

Biden, in delegating the matter to Harris, is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president. Obama turned to Biden early in his first term to lead the White House effort to draw down U.S. troops in the intractable war in Iraq.

With the move, Biden hopes to show he’s taking the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border seriously.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

