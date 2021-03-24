Global stocks decline on virus worries, Wall St decline

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks have followed Wall Street lower after European governments extended anti-coronavirus lockdowns, clouding the outlook for economic recovery. London, Shanghai and Tokyo declined. Frankfurt was little-changed. U.S. futures are higher after Wall Street gave up most of the previous day’s gains. Investor confidence was shaken after Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and the Netherlands extended lockdowns and imposed new travel and business curbs in response to spikes in infection. The World Health Organization said the weekly global death toll from the virus is rising again following six weeks of declines.