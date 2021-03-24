Airlines return to old ways; Southwest drops boarding change

Airlines are dropping some of the temporary service changes they made during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it’s how you board the plane, whether middle seats are blocked, or whether you can order alcohol, airline policies are slowly returning to the old ways. A spokeswoman for Southwest says the airline has gone back to boarding passengers in groups of 30. Last year, they boarded 10 passengers at a time to give them more space. Delta is the only airline still blocking middle seats, but there’s no guarantee that’ll continue past April 30. And most airlines are bringing back snacks and drinks, although Southwest still isn’t serving alcohol.