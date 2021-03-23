UN envoy: Attacks must end for Afghan peace talks to succeed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan is warning that peace talks won’t succeed unless escalating violence stops. Deborah Lyons urged that any peace agreement reflect that half the population today was born after the 2001 defeat of the Taliban, grew up aspiring for a proper education, and saw women rise to positions of economic and political power. She told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that these Afghans are now the majority and deserve to have their voices heard during peace negotiations and to play “an active and substantial role in Afghan society after a peace agreement is concluded.