Montana governor gets warning in killing of Yellowstone wolf

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have given the state’s governor a warning for killing a radio-collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park without first taking a mandated trapping education course. Boise State Public Radio reports Gov. Greg Gianforte trapped and shot the wolf in February about 10 miles north of the park on a ranch owned by a director for Sinclair Broadcasting Group. It’s legal to kill wolves in Montana with a valid license. However, trappers must first complete a three-hour online course that includes instruction on how to kill the animals ethically and lawfully. Gianforte had a wolf license, and a spokesperson says he has since enrolled for the trapping course.