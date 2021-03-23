Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Huntsman is a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families and has sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud. The federal lawsuit filed Monday says the church spent members’ donations that were solicited for charity on commercial purposes. He’s seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions and alleges the church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in donations meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work. A church spokesman calls the claims “baseless.” Huntsman is the brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr.