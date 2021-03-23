Indian PM calls for cordial relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart calling for cordial relations with Pakistan in what appears to be a rare peace overture. Modi wrote Imran Khan to congratulate him on the country’s annual Pakistan Day, which commemorates March 23, 1940. On that day the Muslim leadership in the eastern city of Lahore demanded independence from British rule. “As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,” Modi wrote, but added: “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.” The development comes days after Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India.