In split vote, probe says Scottish leader misled lawmakers

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish parliamentary investigation says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled lawmakers about sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor. Lawmakers have been investigating the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against former First Minister Alex Salmond. A report published Tuesday says Sturgeon gave lawmakers “an inaccurate account” of what happened at a key meeting with Salmond in 2018 and “misled the committee on this matter.” Lawmakers from the governing Scottish National Party dissented from those conclusions. The finding came a day after a separate inquiry, by a senior lawyer, cleared Sturgeon of wrongdoing in the scandal that is roiling Scottish politics weeks before a crucial election.