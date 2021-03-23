Fire forces evacuations at New York assisted living facility

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles north of New York City. There were reports of multiple injuries. Several agencies worked to get the fire under control and authorities say residents were taken by bus to another facility. At one point, video from the scene showed the second floor of the facility collapsing as the fire burned. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.