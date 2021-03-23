Skip to Content

Detroit mayor: HGTV’s Curtis was ‘scammed’ in house deal

New
9:26 am AP - National News

DETROIT (AP) — The mayor of Detroit says the star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn’t the owner. The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to a house acquired in 2017 by Nicole Curtis. Curtis says she has spent $60,000 so far on repairs and other costs. The land bank has put the house on the market for $40,000. Curtis filed a lawsuit last week seeking to keep the property or be reimbursed. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the land bank simply can’t turn the property over without getting something in return.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content