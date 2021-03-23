Colorado shooting victims: store staffers, cop, photographer

Three of the victims of a shooting at a Colorado supermarket were gunned down while putting in a day’s work. Another was a police officer who raced in to try to rescue them and others from the attack Monday that left 10 dead. A picture of the victims began to emerge Tuesday as the suspect in their killings remained hospitalized but was expected to be booked into jail on murder charges. They included a magazine photographer, a Medicare agent with a passion for theater and others going about their days at a busy shopping plaza.