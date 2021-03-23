Stocks are little changed in early trading, bond yields fall

Stocks were little changed early trading as a drop in bond yields pushed down banks and energy companies. Big technology companies, which tend to benefit from lower bond yields, were slightly higher. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% early Tuesday. The Nasdaq was down 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was effectively unchanged. Energy prices were moving sharply lower, with the price of oil falling 3% to $59.51 a barrel in early trading. Marathon Oil was down 4%, Hess Corp. was down 2% and Occidental Petroleum was down 1.5%.