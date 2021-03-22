UN Women urges world to press gender equality post-pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of UN Women says the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality should be tackling the yawning gap between men and women when it comes to political leadership and ensuring women have a strong voice in rebuilding economies after the COVID-19 pandemic. But Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an AP interview that the Commission on the Status of Women instead is arguing about sexual and reproductive rights for women. She said the pandemic has left women facing increasing domestic violence and being laid off from two-thirds of the jobs lost during the coronavirus crisis.