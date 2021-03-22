Trump endorses challenger against Georgia elections chief

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a conservative Georgia congressman in his bid to unseat the Republican secretary of state who refused to help overturn the November election results. The move marks Trump’s most direct attempt at retribution against those he blames for his loss to President Joe Biden. Rep. Jody Hice, a Tea Party favorite and Trump acolyte, is the first major challenger to Brad Raffensperger since the secretary of state certified Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and disputed Trump’s false allegations of fraud. Hice didn’t mention Trump in his announcement but has said previously that he expected the former president’s support. Trump has said separately that he also wants to help defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, another Republican, in 2022.