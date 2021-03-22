Tourism groups push US to eliminate travel restrictions

Airlines are putting pressure on the Biden administration to come up with a plan to reduce restrictions on international travel. More than two dozen groups representing airlines and others in the tourism industry made their demands in a letter Monday to a top White House official. The groups say people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from testing requirements before entering the U.S. They also want the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to say it’s safe for vaccinated people to travel. U.S. air travel is already picking up. More than 1.5 million people went through airport checkpoints on Sunday, the highest number in more than a year.