Terrorism conviction of German rapper’s wife upheld by court

5:45 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — A top federal appeals court has upheld the terrorism conviction of the wife of a German-born rapper who joined the Islamic State extremist group in Syria and likely died in an airstrike. Authorities said Monday that in a March 9 decision the Federal Court of Justice upheld the conviction of the woman on charges including membership in a terrorist organization, failing to properly care for her children and aiding in the enslavement of a Yazidi girl. The court said it had found no legal errors were made by the Hamburg state court in its October conviction of the woman. 

Associated Press

