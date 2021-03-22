Terrorism conviction of German rapper’s wife upheld by court

BERLIN (AP) — A top federal appeals court has upheld the terrorism conviction of the wife of a German-born rapper who joined the Islamic State extremist group in Syria and likely died in an airstrike. Authorities said Monday that in a March 9 decision the Federal Court of Justice upheld the conviction of the woman on charges including membership in a terrorist organization, failing to properly care for her children and aiding in the enslavement of a Yazidi girl. The court said it had found no legal errors were made by the Hamburg state court in its October conviction of the woman.