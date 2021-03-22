Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has offered a cease-fire proposal to Yemen’s Houthi rebels that includes reopening their country’s main airport in the kingdom’s latest attempt to halt years of fighting in a war that has sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The move comes after the rebels stepped up drone and missile attacks on the kingdom’s oil sites, briefly shaking global energy prices. The plan would see taxes, customs and other fees generated by Yemen’s Hodeida port put into a joint account of Yemen’s Central Bank. The account would be accessible to the rebels and Yemen’s recognized government. But a senior Houthi official told The Associated Press that the Saudis need to do more to secure a cease-fire.