New Zealand spends billions to slow skyrocketing home prices

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will spend billions of dollars to encourage more home building and will also remove some tax breaks for speculators as it tries to slow skyrocketing house prices. The government has announced a series of new measures to address what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is describing as a crisis. Prices had been expected to dip due to the coronavirus pandemic, but instead they’ve continued to rise. It’s made New Zealand’s among the most unaffordable in the world when compared with people’s incomes. The government package also offers more help for first-time home buyers and for aspiring tradespeople like carpenters hoping to complete apprenticeships.