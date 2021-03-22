Skip to Content

Liz Weston: Will you really run out of money in retirement?

AP - National News

Fears of running out of money in retirement are pervasive, as are worries about setting the right savings goals now and safe spending levels later. Start by getting a good grasp of your likely expenses during retirement and how much income you can expect. That will help you set a spending level that’s not too aggressive, but also not so lean that you cheat yourself out of things you could be enjoying. A fee-only financial planner or 401(k) provider also can help you get a realistic idea of how much you can spend each month.

Associated Press

