France summons Chinese envoy over “unacceptable” comments

PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry has summoned China’s ambassador over recent comments that included alleged insults and threats toward lawmakers and a researcher. Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tweeted Monday that French authorities will “firmly reiterate” to Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye that the comments “are unacceptable.” The Chinese Embassy in France called a Paris-based researcher “a thug” on Friday after Bondaz denounced China’s pressure on French lawmakers over an upcoming visit to Taiwan. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhl, said in a statement that the embassy is required to “strictly respect” the rules for diplomatic relations.