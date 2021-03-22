EU targets 11 Myanmar officials over coup, crackdown

EU targets 11 Myanmar officials over coup, crackdownNew
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union slapped sanctions Monday on 11 officials accused of involvement in the military coup in Myanmar and the crackdown on protesters that followed. Ten of the 11 are top military officers. Last month’s coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. The military junta has responded with an increasingly violent crackdown in the face of persistent strikes and protests.