Elgin Baylor, silky-smooth Lakers Hall of Famer, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, has died of natural causes. He was 86. The Lakers announced Monday that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side. With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show. He was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points in a game. His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.