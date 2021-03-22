Detroit’s tour stop to host event to create path for Blacks

The Rocket Mortgage Classic emphasized diversity and inclusion when it became part of the PGA Tour schedule two years ago. That turned out to be just the start. Next up for Detroit’s PGA Tour stop is a four-day event called “The John Shippen.” The idea is to create opportunities for Blacks. That includes a 36-hole event at Detroit Golf Club ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The top male gets into the PGA Tour event. The winning two-women team gets a spot in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA Tour. There’s also a two-day business summit.