Bill to aid US publishers vs. Google, Facebook rises again

Legislation that aims to bolster U.S. news organizations in negotiations with tech companies has supporters hoping that third time’s the charm. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act was introduced in March for the third time since 2018. It would offer publishers a four-year exemption from antitrust law so they can negotiate as a group with Facebook and Google. Australia and other countries have started pushing their mechanisms to support news publishers against the tech giants that dominate online advertising. Publishers argue they also squeeze news organizations out of digital ad revenue and exert undue control over who can see their journalism.