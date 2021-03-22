Australia PM wants more women in politics after new scandal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he is shocked and disgusted by the latest sex scandal to rock his government and vowed to do more to attract women into politics. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a lawmaker’s staff member at the center of the latest allegations of sexual misconduct had been terminated over “disgusting and sickening” behavior. Ten Network news reported several male government staffers had set up a Facebook Messenger group that enabled them to share images of sex acts performed in Parliament House, including on the desks of female lawmakers. Perceptions of a toxic culture within Parliament House have been bolstered since a former staffer alleged last month that she had been raped by a senior colleague.