Lawsuit filed over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Nicki Minaj’s mother has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man who is accused of killing the rapper’s father in a hit-and-run crash last month. Charles Polevich is accused of striking Robert Maraj on Long Island on Feb. 12 and then driving off without calling 911. Maraj died at a hospital the next day. Polevich has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Newsday reports that Carol Maraj’s lawsuit claims that Polevich was negligent, reckless and careless when he hit Maraj with his car. A phone message was left Sunday with Polevich’s attorney. Minaj has not made any public statement on her father’s death.