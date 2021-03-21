Israel revokes permit of Palestinian foreign minister

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli and Palestinian officials have confirmed that Israel has revoked the VIP permit of the Palestinian foreign minister. Officials say Riad Malki was informed of the decision as he returned to the West Bank Sunday from a trip abroad that included a visit to the International Criminal Court in the Hague. The move appears to have been Israeli retaliation for the Palestinian support for the ICC’s war crimes investigation against Israel. Losing the VIP card means Malki needs to seek special permission when traveling abroad.