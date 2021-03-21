Canary Islands: 2-year-old rescued from migrant boat dies

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A 2-year-old girl from Mali who was rescued from a migrant boat near Spain’s Canary Islands and hospitalized in critical condition has died. The toddler named Nabody suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated by emergency workers on the dock of Arguineguín upon arrival Tuesday. A health department spokeswoman said the child was being treated at a pediatric hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria but died Sunday. Nabody was among 52 people who departed from the Western Sahara coast and spent five days in the Atlantic Ocean before Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service saved the group. Her dramatic rescue made the front pages of several Spanish newspapers and highlighted the plight of West Africans fleeing violence or seeking better lives in Europe.