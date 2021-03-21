Attack on kissing men fuels push for Italy hate crime law

ROME (AP) — A recent attack in a Rome train station on two men who were kissing is fueling calls in Italy for quick passage of bill outlawing hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ community, women and people with disabilities. Italian TV on Sunday aired what it said was video footage of the attack, which occurred on the platform of a local train station in late February. Rome’s mayor and the area’s governor joined other politicians in denouncing the attack and pressing for the hate crimes law. After passage in Parliament’s lower chamber in November, the bill has been awaiting scheduling for debate in the Senate.