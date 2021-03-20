Police: Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police are investigating the killing of a local journalist by an unknown gunman at a barber shop in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province. The area police chief says Saturday that Ajay Lalwani, 31, a reporter for a local television station and an Urdu language newspaper, was shot multiple times while having his hair cut at a barber shop Thursday. Mirani said Lalwani died in a hospital Thursday night. The shooting took place in the Saleh Pat area of the city of Sukkur. Mirani says it wasn’t immediately clear if Lalwani was killed because of his “professional duties.”