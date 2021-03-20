Louisiana choosing new US House members in special election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Polls have closed in Louisiana’s special elections for two U.S. House seats open because of the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic. Women are among the top contenders in both competitions Saturday. Republican Julia Letlow is vying for the northeast Louisiana-based seat her husband Luke Letlow won in December but couldn’t fill because of his death from COVID-19 complications. She’s among 12 candidates seeking the 5th District seat. The seat representing the New Orleans-based 2nd District is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond took a job with President Joe Biden. Fifteen candidates are in that race.