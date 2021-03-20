Brazil officials warn clash looms between Indigenous, miners

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Brazil warn that a clash is looming between the Munduruku people and mining prospectors armed with rifles and handguns who have intruded into Indigenous lands in the Tapajós River basin of northern Para state. Officials in the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Para told The Associated Press on Saturday that the Munduruku community is prepared to defend its land but is also asking for help. The officials say that the Munduruku report they have about 80 fighters but that the number of miners is larger.