UN says no international staff left in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.N. spokesman says the world body in North Korea has been left with no international staff, who are now working remotely. Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures that also involved the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals. Earlier this week, the last remaining two international U.N. staffers, both with the World Food Program, reportedly left Pyongyang. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday in New York that the U.N. office remains open and functioning, and continues to work remotely along with local staff for the benefit of the people of North Korea.