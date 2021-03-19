Skip to Content

US charges Swiss ‘hacktivist’ for data theft and leaks

12:19 pm AP - National News

The Justice Department has charged a Swiss hacker with computer intrusion and identity theft, just over a week after the hacker took credit for helping to break into the online systems of a U.S. security-camera startup. An indictment against 21-year-old Tillie Kottmann was brought Thursday by a grand jury in the Western District of Washington. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Kottmann, of Lucerne, Switzerland, was initially charged in September on a range of allegations dating back to 2019 involving stealing credentials and data and publishing source code and proprietary information from more than 100 entities on the web.

Associated Press

