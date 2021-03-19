Skip to Content

Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge

AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that federal investigators have not yet uncovered evidence that clears the high bar for federal hate crime charges against a man who has been accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. Seven of the eight people killed were women; six were of Asian descent. The crime has stitched together stigmas about race, gender, migrant work and sex work. But in order to prove a federal hate crime, investigators usually need a direct link showing that the victims were expressly targeted, and look for evidence to prove the suspect was expressing racism in text messages, in internet posts or to witnesses.



Associated Press

