After N. Korea cuts ties, Malaysia orders its diplomats out

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Malaysia says it will order all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours. The announcement came after North Korea said it was terminating diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest its decision to extradite a North Korean to the United States to face money laundering charges. North Korea says the money laundering case is an “absurd fabrication and sheer plot” orchestrated by the United States. Experts say North Korea is taking a tough stance over the extradition because it sees it as a U.S. pressure tactic against the North.