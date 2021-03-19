Mexico launches crackdown on migrant smuggling

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a rare show of force, Mexico has sent hundreds of immigration agents, police and National Guard officers marching through the streets of a southern state capital to launch an operation to against migrant smuggling. Friday’s parade comes day after Mexico announced it was banning all nonessential entry on its southern border with Guatemala. That announcement came the same day the United States said it would send 2.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Mexico. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said that, since the beginning of the year, 4,180 minors have been found in Mexico without proper travel documents.