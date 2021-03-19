Louisiana holds special election Saturday for US House seats

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters determined the state’s congressional lineup three months ago. But the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic are forcing a new round of elections Saturday for two of those U.S. House seats. Democrat Cedric Richmond left his New Orleans-based seat for a special adviser job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was even sworn in to Congress for the northeast Louisiana-based seat he won in December. Letlow’s widow Julia is the front-runner to fill his seat among 12 candidates. Fifteen candidates are vying for the seat Richmond exited in a tight race that seems certain to head to an April runoff.