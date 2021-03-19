LA mayor says vaccines by ZIP code would have saved lives

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said “a lot of deaths” could have been prevented if the state had focused earlier on vaccinating those in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. Garcetti also said Friday the federal and state governments haven’t given local officials like him enough freedom to inoculate who they feel are most at risk. Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom are fellow Democrats and close friends. And while the mayor didn’t name Newsom, his comments ultimately are criticism of the governor and his initial tightly constrained approach to inoculating residents by age and profession. Newsom has since pivoted and set aside 40% of all doses for people in the state’s poorest areas.