Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. Widodo, the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, says he will immediately contact the sultan of Brunei, which holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to set up an ASEAN summit to address Myanmar’s turmoil. His comments came after ASEAN foreign ministers held their first meeting early this month since the coup, which deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her allies. The ministers apparently failed to agree on a declaration in the meeting where Myanmar’s top diplomat briefed them via video link.